The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENSG. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the third quarter valued at about $151,827,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,995,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,061,000 after purchasing an additional 593,779 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,843,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,370,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Barry Port sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,980. This trade represents a 3.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $143.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.33. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.36 and a 52 week high of $158.45. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.81%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENSG. UBS Group began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

