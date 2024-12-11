The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (GCV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on December 20th

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

GCV stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $4.34.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

