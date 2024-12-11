The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (GCV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on December 20th

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Price Performance
GCV stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $4.34.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile
