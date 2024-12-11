The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Stock Price

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

HGV opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.85. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $49.02.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 49,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $2,052,112.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,504.60. The trade was a 35.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Principal Holdings A. Gp Apollo sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $168,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,295,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,054,232.50. This trade represents a 13.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 141.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

