The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,785,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,905 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in New York Times were worth $266,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in New York Times during the third quarter worth $474,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 50.7% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 70,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 23,796 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 10.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 66,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 49.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 172,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,630,000 after buying an additional 57,038 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 71.6% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 9,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on New York Times from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on New York Times from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

New York Times Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:NYT opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.56. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $41.55 and a 12-month high of $58.16.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $640.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.00 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 11.04%. New York Times’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

