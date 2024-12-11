Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Here’s What Happened

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11). 35,756 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 109,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.11).

Thruvision Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 14.50. The stock has a market cap of £13.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 0.77.

About Thruvision Group

(Get Free Report)

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thruvision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thruvision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.