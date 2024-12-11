Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TITN. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Titan Machinery from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

NASDAQ TITN opened at $15.25 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $352.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $679.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.30 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 1.10%. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 118.2% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 116.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

