Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 201,217 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 894,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,217 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $75,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Barclays raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.85.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE NEE opened at $74.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,401.44. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

