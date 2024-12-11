Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,221,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 117,350 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $260,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.4% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.8% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 32,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $112.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.47. The firm has a market cap of $495.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

