Toronto Dominion Bank Has $594.19 Million Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,392,821 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 956,219 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up about 1.0% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.54% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $594,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TD. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $63,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $53.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $51.74 and a 12-month high of $65.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.64. The firm has a market cap of $92.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.7482 per share. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Scotiabank cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Articles

