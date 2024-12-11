Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,425,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,537,580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises 21.2% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Charles Schwab worth $12,017,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.6% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $4,521,259.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,396,116,784.92. This trade represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,968 shares of company stock worth $9,419,271. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $82.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $83.35.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 27.47%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

