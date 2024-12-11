Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 186,294 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,079,263 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 186,294 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SEA were worth $101,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of SEA by 213.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 298 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 248.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SE stock opened at $112.06 on Wednesday. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $119.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 747.07 and a beta of 1.53.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). SEA had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Phillip Securities restated a “reduce” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.21.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

