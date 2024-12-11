TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.05 and last traded at $56.14, with a volume of 366816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays upgraded TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TTE

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.6 %

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.8308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,445,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,211,000 after acquiring an additional 324,033 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,012,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,866 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,320,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,924,000 after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,266,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,490,000 after acquiring an additional 106,347 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,862,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,343,000 after acquiring an additional 41,564 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.