Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Stock Price Down 21.2% – Time to Sell?

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 21.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. 335,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 238% from the average session volume of 99,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Touchstone Exploration Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd.

