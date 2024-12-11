Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 360.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Toyota Industries Trading Up 1.1 %
TYIDY traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269. Toyota Industries has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $106.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.93.
About Toyota Industries
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Toyota Industries
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.