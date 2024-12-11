Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 360.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Toyota Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

TYIDY traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269. Toyota Industries has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $106.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.93.

About Toyota Industries

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells textiles machinery, materials handling equipment, automobiles, and automobile parts in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides vehicles; gasoline and diesel engines for automobiles and industrial equipment; turbochargers and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors; car electronics comprising DC-DC converters, in-vehicle chargers, on-board chargers and DC-DC converter units, and DC-AC inverters; batteries; and stamping dies, including automotive and lift truck stamping dies.

