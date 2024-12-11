Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Holdings Raised by Invst LLC

Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,762,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,571,000 after purchasing an additional 160,720 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 34,303.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 417,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,582,000 after buying an additional 416,446 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 358,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,087,000 after acquiring an additional 34,141 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $58,660,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 311,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,632,000 after purchasing an additional 21,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $175.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.92. The stock has a market cap of $236.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $159.04 and a fifty-two week high of $255.23.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $76.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.17%. Equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.56 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

