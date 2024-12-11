Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Transurban Group (ASX:TCL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Saturday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 29th. This is an increase from Transurban Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.30.

Transurban Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Transurban Group Company Profile

Transurban Group engages in the development, operation, management, and maintenance of toll road networks. It operates 22 toll roads in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington, United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

