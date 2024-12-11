Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Upgraded at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.65.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $247.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.63. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $180.44 and a 1 year high of $269.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 18.83 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. This trade represents a 15.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total value of $1,026,433.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,671.75. This trade represents a 69.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,149 shares of company stock worth $20,295,856. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,566,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,644,532,000 after purchasing an additional 120,228 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,048,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,289,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,076,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,187,865,000 after acquiring an additional 114,714 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after acquiring an additional 165,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,334,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $474,774,000 after purchasing an additional 37,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.