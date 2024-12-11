Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,880 shares during the quarter. Tri-Continental makes up 1.9% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned 0.90% of Tri-Continental worth $16,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Tri-Continental by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tri-Continental in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Tri-Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tri-Continental by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TY opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.20. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $34.82.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 3.3%.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

