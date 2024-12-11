Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 (TRINZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on December 30th

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:TRINZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 9th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 Trading Up 0.1 %
Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 stock opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $25.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.30.
