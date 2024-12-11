Triumph Financial, Inc. (TFINP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 29th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Triumph Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFINP opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.74. Triumph Financial has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $24.40.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

