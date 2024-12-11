TT International Asset Management LTD Has $5.73 Million Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 199.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,087 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,383 shares during the period. TopBuild comprises about 0.7% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,526,000 after buying an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in TopBuild by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,591,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in TopBuild by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,693,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $366.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $377.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.03. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $317.72 and a 12-month high of $495.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.06. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BLD. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $491.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.44.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

