TT International Asset Management LTD Makes New Investment in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 669,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,915,000. H World Group accounts for approximately 3.1% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. TT International Asset Management LTD owned 0.21% of H World Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 716.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of H World Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 50,128 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 47,317.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Stock Down 7.5 %

H World Group stock opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. H World Group Limited has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $42.98. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price target on H World Group from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

