TT International Asset Management LTD Purchases 45,771 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

TT International Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 641.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,903 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,771 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD owned about 0.18% of Winnebago Industries worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 13.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 12.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on WGO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Northcoast Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WGO opened at $57.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $75.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 192.61 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.61.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.61). Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William C. Fisher acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.81 per share, for a total transaction of $109,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,554.27. This trade represents a 6.61 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 12,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $690,271.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,953.92. This represents a 33.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

