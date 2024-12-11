TT International Asset Management LTD Reduces Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

TT International Asset Management LTD lessened its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total value of $121,937.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,623.94. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $472.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE CSL opened at $425.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $291.23 and a 1-year high of $481.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.37.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

