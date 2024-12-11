TT International Asset Management LTD Sells 198,514 Shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)

TT International Asset Management LTD lessened its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) by 91.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,514 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Grupo Supervielle were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000.

SUPV stock opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. Grupo Supervielle S.A. has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $12.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

