Unigestion Holding SA Buys 880 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BR. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 384.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,028.6% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.71.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 15,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.32, for a total value of $3,618,327.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,466.72. This trade represents a 56.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,880 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.02, for a total transaction of $880,837.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,788 shares in the company, valued at $6,308,431.76. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,532 shares of company stock worth $12,264,846 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE BR opened at $235.90 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.30 and a 12 month high of $237.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 60.90%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

