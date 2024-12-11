Unigestion Holding SA Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 1,220.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,117 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 733,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,504,000 after buying an additional 268,555 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 3,256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,038,000 after acquiring an additional 22,657 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 521,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,527,000 after purchasing an additional 186,002 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 628,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,539,000 after purchasing an additional 54,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 428.0% in the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 59,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 48,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,592,649.35. The trade was a 24.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP stock opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average is $34.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

