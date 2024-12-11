Unigestion Holding SA Has $39.02 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 917.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 172,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,517 shares during the quarter. CDW makes up 1.9% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in CDW were worth $39,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDW. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth $35,000. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in CDW by 350.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Down 1.9 %

CDW stock opened at $179.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.02. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $172.95 and a 1-year high of $263.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 58.31%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CDW. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on CDW in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.63.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

