Unigestion Holding SA Purchases 304,217 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1,904.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,217 shares during the period. Consolidated Edison comprises approximately 1.6% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Unigestion Holding SA owned approximately 0.09% of Consolidated Edison worth $33,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1,766.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 988,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,980,000 after acquiring an additional 935,962 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 897,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,259,000 after acquiring an additional 623,787 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 82.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,081,000 after purchasing an additional 572,530 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10,262.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 553,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,641,000 after purchasing an additional 548,204 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 302.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 709,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,396,000 after purchasing an additional 532,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.13.

ED stock opened at $94.70 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.85 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

