Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 510.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,239 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,194 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Shellback Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $834,000. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 676,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $166,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $2,923,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 190.5% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $237.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.29. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $218.55 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.80.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

