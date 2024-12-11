uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CFO Christian Klemt Sells 1,796 Shares of Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $13,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,683.15. This represents a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15. uniQure has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $17.39.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 837.80% and a negative return on equity of 188.82%. Analysts expect that uniQure will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

QURE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on uniQure from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on uniQure from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James upgraded uniQure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on uniQure from $28.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc boosted its position in uniQure by 381.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,929,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,581 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 109,740 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in uniQure by 336.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 976,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 752,889 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its holdings in uniQure by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 744,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 104,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

