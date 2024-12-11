uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock to a sell rating. 864,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 1,614,249 shares.The stock last traded at $15.07 and had previously closed at $15.30.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of uniQure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of uniQure from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of uniQure from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on uniQure from $28.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $26,079.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,091.45. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in uniQure by 21.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in uniQure by 57.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of uniQure by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 188.82% and a negative net margin of 837.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that uniQure will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

