United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18, Zacks reports. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. United Natural Foods updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.400-0.800 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $0.40-$0.80 EPS.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

UNFI stock opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.44. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $32.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.84.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Insider Activity at United Natural Foods

In other news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $299,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,366.94. This represents a 13.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.