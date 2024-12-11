Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 9th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 2.22 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

Vail Resorts has increased its dividend payment by an average of 67.3% per year over the last three years. Vail Resorts has a payout ratio of 121.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Vail Resorts to earn $8.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $8.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.0%.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE MTN traded down $2.87 on Wednesday, reaching $192.57. The stock had a trading volume of 518,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.67. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $165.00 and a 1-year high of $236.92. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.99) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $260.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.45 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $28,559.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,547.83. This represents a 8.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $289,026.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,111 shares in the company, valued at $7,807,360.77. This represents a 3.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

