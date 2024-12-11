Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 154,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 28,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 474,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter.

VXF stock opened at $201.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.95. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $153.78 and a 1 year high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

