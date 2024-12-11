Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Raised by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.7% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,663,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,481 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,573,000 after buying an additional 2,402,484 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,309,000 after buying an additional 2,436,012 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,283,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,781,000 after buying an additional 954,457 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,309,000 after buying an additional 1,860,937 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.65. The firm has a market cap of $131.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.91 and a 52 week high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

