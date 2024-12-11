Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,625 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $10,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $61.40 and a 52 week high of $72.08.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

