Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Asset Allocation Strategies LLC

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 3.3% of Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $131.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $107.92 and a 52-week high of $135.07. The company has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.22.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

