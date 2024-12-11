Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Purchased by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $108,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $59,884,000.

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $129.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $105.90 and a 52 week high of $133.82.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

