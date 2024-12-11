Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,172,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,285,000 after purchasing an additional 481,895 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,605,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,077,000 after buying an additional 146,165 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,054,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,336,000 after acquiring an additional 16,377 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,926,000 after acquiring an additional 264,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,442,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

VONG stock opened at $105.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $106.32. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.48.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

