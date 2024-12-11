Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Holdings Lowered by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Summit Rock Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,726,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 4,371,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,330,000 after acquiring an additional 770,135 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $64,875,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $22,608,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 55.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 454,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,579,000 after acquiring an additional 161,264 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $95.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.84. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.97 and a fifty-two week high of $99.12.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.277 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

