Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,121 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,409 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25,687.6% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,300,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,169 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,114,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,569,000 after purchasing an additional 395,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,262,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $554.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $539.52 and a 200-day moving average of $516.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $559.96.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

