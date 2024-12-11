Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.8% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

