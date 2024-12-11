Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,040,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,353,000 after buying an additional 23,927 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 499.2% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 35,154 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,212,000 after acquiring an additional 43,763 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 50,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 144,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND opened at $73.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.41. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $75.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2276 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

