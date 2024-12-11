Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Short Interest Down 84.3% in November

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 84.3% from the November 15th total of 7,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,152,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 38,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $62.33. 1,601,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,465. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $55.40 and a one year high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.