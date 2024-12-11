Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Nepc LLC

Nepc LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,030,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 704,809 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 7.3% of Nepc LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nepc LLC owned about 0.62% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $243,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWA LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 17,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $122.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.38. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $123.64.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.