Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $139.73 and traded as high as $149.32. Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF shares last traded at $148.52, with a volume of 5,198 shares changing hands.
Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.73. The company has a market capitalization of $363.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.03.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $129,000.
About Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF
The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
