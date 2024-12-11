Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $139.73 and traded as high as $149.32. Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF shares last traded at $148.52, with a volume of 5,198 shares changing hands.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.73. The company has a market capitalization of $363.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $129,000.

About Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.