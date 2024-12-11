Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTRQ) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTRQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $300.00 and last traded at $300.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $300.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.46 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $479.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $570.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

