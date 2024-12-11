Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.250–0.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.0 million-$385.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $410.0 million.

Vera Bradley Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Vera Bradley stock opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.33 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.88. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $8.32.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $110.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.53 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.