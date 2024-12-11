Vestcor Inc Acquires 2,137 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Vestcor Inc raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 343.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COKE. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,468,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter valued at $544,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $1,274.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,256.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.88. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $800.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1,376.84.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $18.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 46.94%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

